CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Transportation Department will open the new bridge on westbound Interstate 86 near Exit 61 for Chubbuck Tuesday.

Traffic patterns are expected to change between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Once the new bridge is open, westbound traffic will no longer be crossed over to the eastbound lanes. Traffic will flow normally, though westbound travelers will only have one lane.

Crews will continue working in the area for another week to open the other lanes on the bridge. Drivers are urged to follow posted speed limits and share the road.

The bridge over the Union Pacific railroad tracks was replaced to create three lanes for westbound traffic to better integrate with the redesign of the I-86 and I-15 System Interchange.