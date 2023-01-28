BUTTE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Seventh Judicial District Magistrate Commission has selected Neal S. Randall as the new Butte County Magistrate Judge.

Randall will replace the Honorable Ralph Savage who will retire on March 31, 2023.

Randall has served as the Chief Public Defense Conflict Counsel for Bonneville County since 2015. Mr. Randall was the owner/manager of his private practice from 2008-2018. He also served as Chief Public Defender for Bonneville County from 2003-2008. He graduated from Utah State University in 1995 with a Bachelor Degree in International Relations and a Minor in Spanish. He graduated with his Juris Doctorate degree from the BYU’s J. Reuben Clark Law School in 1998.

The Magistrate Commission Chairman, Administrative District Judge Dane H. Watkins, Jr., announced the appointment after the commission interviewed three candidates. Judge Watkins and the Magistrate Commission are confident the people of Butte County and the Seventh Judicial District will be well served by the appointee.

Judge Watkins further complimented the Magistrate Commission for its thorough examination of the candidates and expressed the Judiciary’s appreciation for the contribution made by each member.

Upon appointment, magistrate judges serve an 18-month probationary period after which they stand for retention election in the county in which they are seated, and if retained, serve a term of four years.