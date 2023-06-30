SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Assemblymember Robert Rivas has been sworn in as the next speaker of California’s state Assembly. He pledged at the ceremony Friday to tackle California’s housing and homelessness crises, improve public services and address climate change. He is the first lawmaker representing a rural district to hold the powerful office in the state’s modern history. Rivas, a Democrat, replaces former Speaker Anthony Rendon after a monthslong bitter fight for the seat. Rendon terms out at the end of next year. He is the second-longest serving speaker in the state history. Rivas is representing the rural Central Coast area. He honored his family and farmworkers at the ceremony.

