ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A new federal charge has been filed against a man accused of firing a shotgun into the air outside a synagogue in upstate New York. Mufid Alkhader was arrested Thursday after shots were fired outside Temple Israel of Albany. Federal prosecutors initially charged the 28-year-old with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Authorities said the charge was related to his admitted use of marijuana. He was charged Monday with conspiracy to make a false statement during the purchase of a firearm. The new charge stems from the purchase of the shotgun police say he used in the shooting.

