BERLIN (AP) — Chinese Premier Li Qiang has started a visit to Germany and France that is his first trip abroad since taking office. The visit comes as Europe seeks to balance concerns over economic dependence on China and about its stance toward Ukraine and Taiwan with a desire to engage Beijing on issues such as climate change. Li was received by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Monday. Li and a large delegation of Chinese ministers will meet with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and their German counterparts on Tuesday. Top officials from both sides also will meet business representatives. Li took office in March as China’s No. 2 official.

