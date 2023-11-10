BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Willow Creek Elementary is the name of a new school for Bonneville School District 93.
In a message Thursday, the district wanted thank everyone who voted in the survey for their top three choices.
On Wednesday night, the board officially accepted the recommendation.
The school will be built south of Telford Road in Bonneville County.
