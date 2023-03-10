IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The next time you renew your driver’s license, you may see something a little different.

Idaho’s state bird, the mountain bluebird, will be the new design on Idaho driver’s licenses.

The Idaho Transportation Department says the new look will be on all new licenses and renewals beginning in April.

The department says it is good practice to change the design every few years to combat counterfeiting and stay current with technology.

You do not need to change your license once the new design goes into effect.

You can do it the next time you renew or need a replacement.

There is no extra charge for the new design.