FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes hired Hank Edmo-McArthur as the new Director for the Tribal Employment Rights Office (TERO).

“I am looking forward to promoting tribal employment opportunities and expanding our training programs for tribal members,” Edmo-McArthur said. “I will strive to uphold and honor our Tribal TERO Ordinance to the best of my abilities.”

Hank has more than 20 years of experience working for the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes in various capacities. He previously worked for fifteen years as the Business and Operations Manager at the Shoshone-Bannock Jr./Sr. High School. He obtained a degree in Health Education from Idaho State University with a focus in public health.

Hank’s short-term goals include making connections with construction companies and promoting our tribal work force. He also plans on meeting with current apprentices and encouraging them to continue their hard work and dedication.

“I am looking forward to what Hank is able to accomplish in his new role, said Elese Teton, Executive Director for the Tribes. “His years of experience working with the Tribes makes him a valuable asset to the organization.”

In Hank’s free time he enjoys spending time with his three wonderful kids and amazing wife. His hobbies include golfing, hunting, hiking snowboarding, mounting biking, learning new things and listening to financial podcasts.

He took the position effective Oct. 30, 2023.