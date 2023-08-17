DOVER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire sheriff said Thursday that he will fight charges of theft by deception, two counts of falsifying physical evidence and five counts of perjury. Strafford County Sheriff Mark Brave posted on Facebook that he had turned himself into the state police for fingerprints and photos and was given a court date. The state attorney general’s office said it would make an announcement Thursday afternoon about the investigation into Brave. Brave said he is not stepping down because he believes this is unfair and an attack on him politically. He says he is not guilty of anything.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.