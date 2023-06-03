By Andy Rose, CNN

(CNN) — A 66-year-old veteran from New Hampshire is accused of calling in a threat on the life of a sitting US senator, saying he was angry over “important entitlement programs for veterans.”

Brian Landry is charged with threatening to assault, kidnap or murder a United States official in connection with the official’s performance of official duties, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the District of New Hampshire.

According to a charging document filed in federal court, Landry called the senator’s district office on May 17, saying, “Hey stupid. I’m a veteran sniper. And unless you change your ways, I got my scope pointed in your direction, and I’m coming to get you.”

The court document goes on to allege that Landry called the senator a “dead man walking.”

Investigators did not identify the targeted senator by name. They only say the senator took office in 2021 and Landry told them that “he saw on the news that [the senator] is blocking military promotions.”

Landry told investigators “he did not recall exactly what he said in the voicemail he left,” according to the court document. When investigators told him what was on the voicemail, Landry “acknowledged he may have said those things, but denied any intentions or desire to commit violence against [the senator] or anyone else.”

Landry appeared in court Friday and did not enter a plea. CNN reached out to his public defender for comment Saturday.

Magistrate Judge Andrea K. Johnstone ordered Landry released from custody Friday pending a bail review hearing next month. He is ordered to remain in New Hampshire, not possess any firearms, and to “request a mental/physical evaluation” from the Veterans Administration, among other conditions.

