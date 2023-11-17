By Anna Bahney, CNN

Washington, DC (CNN) — The annual pace of new home construction increased again last month amid a historic shortage of housing inventory and crushing mortgage rates.

Housing starts, a measure of new home construction, jumped by 1.9% in October, compared to the previous month.

Starts rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.372 million last month, rising above expectations of 1.35 million, according to data released Wednesday by the Census Bureau.

