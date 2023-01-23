BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) has launched a new Idaho 511 App and updated the website.

Starting Monday, drivers will need to download a new version to their mobile devices. The web address and phone number, dial 511, will stay the same.

Visit the Apple App Store or Google Play App Store to download the new Idaho 511 app now.

The old Idaho 511 app and the Idaho 511 Trucking app will not be supported after Monday, and users could miss crucial travel information if they don’t switch over. There is no dedicated trucking app with the new system. However, the new app has trucking information settings that users can turn on and off.

The new Idaho 511 app has all the same tools to help you plan your trips, plus additional features. The new app displays special events that might impact travel, seven-day weather forecasts, highway oasis locations, and more. You can create an account, save custom routes and sign up for notifications when your routes are impacted. If you had an account with the previous 511 system, you will need to make a new account to save routes and set up notifications.

511 is a public service of the Idaho Transportation Department to help travelers access information about road conditions, traffic incidents, weather, and tourism information via the phone, on the web, or by smartphone app, 24 hours a day and seven days a week. 511 provides continual updates about weather-related road conditions, road work, commercial vehicle restrictions, road closures, and other travel information.