BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little announced his appointment of Mathew Weaver as the new director of the Idaho Department of Water Resources (IDWR).

Weaver replaces Gary Spackman, who is retiring after 14 years of dedicated service as IDWR director.

Spackman, a dedicated public servant, worked in various roles for the State of Idaho for more than four decades. He was appointed director in 2012 after serving as interim director for the agency for three years. Spackman previously was administrator of the department’s Water Management Division, the agency’s Western Regional Office manager, and a hearing officer on contested water rights cases. Spackman received his bachelor’s degree in agricultural and irrigation engineering from Utah State University in Logan, Utah, and a law degree from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.

“I want to sincerely thank Gary Spackman for his dedicated, compassionate leadership. His expertise on water issues has been a true asset to the State of Idaho and regional water users,” Governor Little said. “I look forward to working with Mat Weaver, whose rich experience with the agency and love for the state will make him a great fit for this important post.”

“I have great fondness for the water user community, particularly the farmers and ranchers of the State of Idaho. They are genuinely concerned about their neighbors across the fence and demonstrate an ethic unique to the agricultural community,” Spackman said. “I have also appreciated Governor Little’s intense dedication to sustaining the State of Idaho’s water resources for its citizens’ benefit. It has been a privilege to work with the Governor, his staff, legislators, and community leaders to address water issues in Idaho. The very competent staff at the Idaho Department of Water Resources are the reason for anything I have accomplished.”

Weaver has served as the deputy director and the rules and regulation officer of IDWR for a decade. As Deputy, he oversaw the Department’s Water Compliance Bureau, Technical Services Bureau, and Safety of Dams program. He previously worked for the agency as a staff engineer and technical engineer for five years. Weaver received his Master of Physical Science in Hydrology from Boise State University and bachelor’s in civil engineering from Montana State University in Bozeman, Mont.

“I’m honored to be considered for the role of Director. I can’t think of many professional careers more rewarding than the one I’ve had at the Department of Water Resources,” Weaver said. “I’m eager to continue to serve the citizens of Idaho by ensuring water is conserved and available for the sustainability of Idaho’s economy, ecosystems, and resulting quality of life.”