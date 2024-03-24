By Gregory Krieg, CNN

(CNN) — New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy is suspending her campaign for Bob Menendez’s Senate seat, she announced Sunday.

“After many busy, invigorating, and yes, challenging months, I am suspending my Senate campaign today,” she said in a video posted on X. “I have been genuine and factual throughout, but it is clear to me that continuing in this race will involve waging a very divisive and negative campaign, which I am not willing to do.”

“And with Donald Trump on the ballot and so much at stake for our nation, I will not in good conscience waste resources tearing down a fellow Democrat,” she added.

Murphy’s decision comes just days before a judge was expected to rule on a lawsuit aimed at kneecapping local bigwigs’ influence over party primaries and the nominating process.

Rep. Andy Kim, who’s vying for the Senate seat, had asked the court for a preliminary injunction banishing the so-called party line – a ballot structure that allows county leaders to give preferential placement to their endorsed primary hopefuls.

Menendez announced Thursday that he would not run for reelection in the Democratic primary but again left open the possibility of an independent bid this summer.

