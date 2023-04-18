TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey residents looking to buy or lease an electric vehicle won’t be able to get a government rebate — at least temporarily. That’s because the state program is so popular that it’s already running out of money. The Charge Up New Jersey Program gives state residents up to $4,000 right when they buy or lease a new electric vehicle. The state Board of Public Utilities announced Monday it was putting the program on pause because all the earmarked funding will soon be disbursed. Federal tax credits and other incentives are designed to bring prices down and attract more buyers.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.