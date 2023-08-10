TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver will lie in state in the statehouse’s rotunda. Oliver died earlier this month after a short hospital stay for an undisclosed illness. Oliver’s casket will be escorted by a New Jersey State Police honor guard and lie in the recently renovated rotunda until Thursday evening. Members of the public will be permitted to pay their respects to Oliver, who was the first Black woman elected to statewide office in New Jersey history. She was also the first Black woman to be Assembly speaker.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.