ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Here’s a rare case of a casino losing. Atlantic City’s Ocean Casino Resort was rebuffed Wednesday by the New Jersey Supreme Court in its efforts to collect on business interruption insurance involving the early days of the COVID19 pandemic. The high court ruled that the presence of the virus did not constitute the kind of “direct physical loss or damage” required for such a payout. When three insurers rejected most of the casino’s claim, Ocean sued. The casino’s lawsuit against the insurers will now be dismissed. Ocean declined comment on the ruling.

