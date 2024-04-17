CHICAGO (AP) — A Dallas pastor who took over leadership of the Rev. Jesse Jackson’s longtime civil rights organization has resigned after less than three months on the job. The Rev. Frederick Haynes III says submitted his resignation on Tuesday as president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition. Jackson announced in July that he would step down from the Chicago-based organization he founded more than 50 years ago and introduced Haynes as his successor. Haynes is the pastor at Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas. He was formally installed as president and CEO in a February ceremony in Dallas. He planned to lead the organization from Texas.

