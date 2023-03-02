BEIJING (AP) — The installation of new leaders and the need to shore up a flagging economy will dominate the annual session of China’s rubber-stamp parliament that kicks off Sunday. The nearly 3,000 delegates attending the roughly 10-day meeting of the largely powerless congress will hear reports on the work of government, the economy and China’s foreign relations. Don’t expect debates or criticisms. All documents, decisions and appointments are expected to receive unanimous support. This year’s session comes after the abandonment of the country’s “zero-COVID” policy and amid moves to strengthen Communist Party control over government institutions and strengthen the military and diplomacy in the face of challenges from Taiwan to Ukraine.