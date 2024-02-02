SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Democrats who control the Legislature want to make it a crime to pose as a fake presidential elector in one of the few states where Republicans signed paperwork in 2020 falsely declaring Donald Trump the winner. Legislators advanced a bill Friday on a party-line committee vote. New Mexico is one of several states where Republican electors attempted to cast ballots indicating that Trump had won the 2020 election, a strategy at the center of criminal charges against Trump and his associates. A handful of states have considered adopting ew criminal penalties against fake electors.

