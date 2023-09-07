SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The governor of New Mexico is asking the U.S. Justice Department to deploy more federal agents to the state in the aftermath of the shooting death of an 11-year-old boy. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday sent a letter to the U.S. attorney general to request aid in efforts to stem gun violence and human trafficking. The governor says she has repeatedly requested federal law enforcement deployments since June 2022. A separate emergency health order taps into $750,000 to shore up public safety.

