New Mexico’s Legislature has approved a bill aimed at reducing pollution from cars and trucks by creating financial incentives for transportation fuel producers and importers to lower the carbon intensity of their products. The Senate voted 26-15 Tuesday to send the bill to Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who supports the initiative. The bill calls for a reduction in the intensity of greenhouse gas emissions from transportation fuels used in the state of 20% by 2030 and 30% by 2040.

