WASHINGTON (AP) — New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver has spoken with federal prosecutors as part of the special counsel’s probe into the 2020 election. That’s according to her spokesman Alex Curtas who said the meeting occurred sometime in the past few months, declining further comment. The Justice Department has spent months examining pressure campaigns by Trump associates that were aimed at getting battleground states won by Democrat Joe Biden to undo the results of their elections. Special counsel Jack Smith and his team have issued subpoenas to election officials in states that Trump disputed, seeking correspondence from Trump associates and campaign aides, and have also lined up interviews in recent months with state officials.

By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and ERIC TUCKER Associated Press

