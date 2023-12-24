FORT MORGAN, Colo. (AP) — Millions of migrants have arrived in the U.S. in recent years, many in cities and counties across America. After an arduous journey, they face the next challenges of finding enough work and a roof to sleep under and can often feel alone in an unfamiliar place where people don’t speak their language. One unassuming town on the Great Plains in Colorado has built a generational migrant support network over decades. They hold monthly support groups, train migrants on their civil rights and teach them how to drive. Newcomers arriving this year are directed to attorneys and charity, giving them a boost many across the U.S. still don’t have.

By JESSE BEDAYN The Associated Press/Report for America

