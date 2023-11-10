MILAN (AP) — The new creative director of Moschino, Davide Renne, has died of a sudden illness at the age of 46. The owner of the Milan-based fashion house Aeffe announced the death on Friday, just days after he took over his new role on Nov. 1. Renne joined from Gucci, where he was head womenswear designer. His first Moschino collection was to have been shown during Milan Fashion Week womenswear previews in February. The chairman of Moschino-owner Aeffe said that Renne’s short time at the brand was characterized by “an atmosphere of enthusiasm and optimism for the future.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.