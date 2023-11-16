FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – New documents have been filed in the murder case against Chad Daybell.

In one document, the prosecution is asking Judge Steven W. Boyce to consider moving Daybell’s trial set to start in April of next year in Ada County back to Fremont County.

In another document also filed by the prosecution, they ask Judge Boyce to deny a new request to allow cameras in the courtroom for Daybell’s April trial.

A hearing on the cameras in the courtroom is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 9:30 a.m.

You can read the full court documents below.

