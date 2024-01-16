SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Experts are analyzing a new set of small mud volcanoes that have been discovered in recent days in the eastern Caribbean island of Trinidad that have prompted authorities to prepare evacuation plans. Officials say they plan to meet with residents in the eastern part of the island this week after a small mud volcano erupted Thursday in the Cascadoux Trace area. No injuries or damage were reported, although a handful of families were evacuated. At least five other mud volcano craters have been discovered since last week’s eruption. Officials say the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Center is helping investigate the mud volcanoes.

