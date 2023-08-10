By Erin Lowrey

New Orleans (WDSU) — The New Orleans Police Department released body camera footage from an officer shooting that happened in Gentilly last month.

The shooting happened in the 6100 block of Painters Street on July 27.

Police arrested Desmond Henry, 30, and Jessie Carter, 31, in the 6100 block of Painters Street following the officer shooting.

NOPD said officers were investigating a fatal shooting in Mid-City that killed a 30-year-old woman and injured a 41-year-old man.

Surveillance video showed a stolen white GMC Yukon leaving the homicide scene.

Police say Henry and Carter matched the descriptions of the suspects wanted in the homicide.

When police attempted to stop them on Painters Street, Henry and Carter ran away, leading police on a foot chase.

According to police, an NOPD officer collided with Henry during a foot pursuit. Police say that the officer’s gun accidentally discharged into Henry’s leg during the chase.

Police say during the pursuit of Carter, he collided into an NOPD officer’s unit. Carter was injured and taken to an area hospital, where he was treated for several days with a head injury from the collision.

According to police, Henry and Carter were then taken into custody after being released from the hospital.

Police say Henry had a weapon in his possession that was recovered, as well as other guns at the scene.

Another NOPD officer suffered a knee injury in the chase and was also taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police say both Henry and Carter face murder and attempted murder charges in connection with the Mid-City homicide investigation.

According to police, Henry is also facing charges of resisting arrest, felon in possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of stolen things. Carter is facing additional charges of resisting arrest, illegal possession of stolen things, and a hold for probation violation.

NOPD says the preliminary investigation into the officer who fired shots is believed to be unintentional.

An investigation has been launched into the officer who struck Carter with a unit.

Both officers have been administratively reassigned.

Police say the Federal Consent Decree Monitoring Team and the Independent Police Monitor were on the scene and will continue to monitor the investigation into the shooting and collision.

