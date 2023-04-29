NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A shooting outside a well-known New Orleans restaurant has killed an employee. One bullet penetrated the restaurant and wounded a Chicago tourist visiting for the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. The interim New Orleans police superintendent says the shooting happened outside Mandina’s Restaurant on Friday. No suspects have yet been named. The police superintendent says police believe two assailants targeted the waiter. A private security guard returned fire and was not injured. The shooting caused alarm and came on the first day of the two-weekend Jazz Fest. The festival is one of the busiest tourist periods in New Orleans.

