POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pocatello community will soon have an indoor turf facility capable of hosting practices for a variety of team sports.

Thanks to an investment by Idaho Central Credit Union, the design process has started for the new ICCU Fieldhouse.

The facility will be operated by the Pocatello-Chubbuck Auditorium District.

It will be located next to the district’s existing Mountain View Event Center.

The district hopes to break ground on the facility in the spring of 2024.

If construction stays on schedule, the fieldhouse will be open to the public by spring of 2025.