POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Pocatello announced Anne Butler as the new Parks and Recreation Department Director.

Butler will oversee the operations of the Parks and Recreation Department and its five divisions: Administration, Parks, Recreation, Zoo and Cemetery.

“Anne has been an asset to the City for over a decade. I am excited to see her move into this new role and know she will do great things,” Mayor Brian Blad said.

Butler has worked in the recreation industry in Pocatello and Meridian, Idaho. She has worked for the City full-time since 2006 and has most recently served as Risk Manager in the Human Resources Department. Butler is a proud graduate of Idaho State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management/Finance and a Master’s degree in Athletic Administration.

Butler is looking forward to improving community amenities, working with various community groups, and making Pocatello an even better place to play. Anne Butler’s first day in her new role was Monday, May 15, 2023.