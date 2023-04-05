DETROIT (AP) — An electric Ram pickup truck with up to 500 miles of range per charge is among the new vehicles being introduced Wednesday at the New York International Auto Show. The pickup looks more like the gas-powered model than a more futuristic concept vehicle the company showed off in January. But it’s full of new technology. The Rev will come with a choice of two battery packs, the standard one with up to 350 miles of range and an optional larger pack with an expected range of 500 miles. The company says it also can tow up to 14,000 pounds and carry 2,700 pounds in its bed. The 654-horsepower truck also can travel from zero to 60 mph (97 kilometers per hour) in 4.4 seconds.

