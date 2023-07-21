WASHINGTON (AP) — Homicides are declining in a cross-section of American cities, though their numbers remain higher than before the coronavirus pandemic took hold. That is according to a new report analyzing data from 30 U.S. cities. Homicides on average dropped 9.4% during the first half of 2023 as compared to the same period last year, the nonpartisan Council on Criminal Justice found. The homicide rate was still 24% higher than it was in 2019, though, and motor vehicle thefts were up sharply. Experts say the report doesn’t capture the full country, but offers a useful snapshot at a time when the picture of national crime from data collected by the FBI is hazy.

