RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Transportation Department will activate the new signal at US Highway 20 and State Highway 47 Thursday to make the intersection safer.

“Last year we were able to add new turn lanes at this intersection to make it more efficient,” ITD Engineering Manager Bryan Young said. “Turning on the signal will be the last change we make to the intersection and make it easier for drivers on SH-47 to turn on to US-20 without making any risky maneuvers.”

Testing will be done beforehand to make sure everything is in working order to have the signal running properly on Thursday. Crews will close lanes on both highways for several hours a time to test the signal, as well as to apply pavement markings to help drivers understand the new layout of the intersection.

Safety is the main concern. Please be aware of crews on the road and drive with caution.

For updates on traffic impacts on state highways and interstates, drivers should check 511.idaho.gov before traveling.