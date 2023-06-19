JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Beginning this week, Teton County/Jackson Recreation Center users will need to enter the building through a new entrance due to construction related to the expansion project.

Beginning Tuesday, June 20, visitors will only be able to enter the Recreation Center through doors located on the northwest side of Davey Jackson Elementary School. Signs with directions will be displayed outside the facility to guide visitors to the new entrance.

The temporary entrance is expected to be the only access point to the Recreation Center until the end of August. The customer service team will be available to assist visitors at a new, temporary front desk located at the entrance, but there will be no public access to the lobby. The aquatics area, gymnasium, locker rooms, and food pantry will remain open. The Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation Department appreciates the public’s continued patience throughout construction of the new facility.

In addition, Teton County Parks and Recreation, along with all Teton County Departments and Offices, will be closed on Monday, June 19 in observance of Juneteenth, a federal holiday.