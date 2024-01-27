JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – After much anticipation, the new Fairgrounds Community building is now open to the public and available for rent.

The new building has undergone multiple planning phases, two remodels and a new roof installation over the last five years. Originally an open air pavilion and stall barn, Jackson Hole Fire/EMS remodeled the space to use as a temporary fire station in 2019 during the construction of the new Fire Station 1 building on Pearl Street. The building has now been adapted for use as a community building to replace the old Exhibit Hall that was across the street on Snow King Avenue.

The new facility is on the north and east side of the Teton County Fair Office at 305 W. Snow King Avenue and offers three separate rentable spaces along with tables and chairs available to rent within the facility. The three spaces include the large event room, a meeting room, and a kitchen.

The largest space available for rent is the event room, which is approximately 6,789 square feet and can accommodate up to 990 people. This space is ideal for large special events, both public and private, such as wedding receptions, banquets, fundraisers, association meetings, conferences and birthday parties. The main entrance to the building, and large event room, is accessible from North Karns Avenue.

The Meeting Room is approximately 1,000 square feet and can accommodate up to 72 people. This area is available for board meetings and small trainings. The meeting room is not available for party rentals.

The kitchen can accommodate 8 people and offers 656 square feet of space to prepare food. The area includes a stove top, oven, 3 refrigerators (2 with freezers), a double sink, hand washing sink, large countertop surfaces, a steam table, and a service window that opens to the large event room.

The three spaces can be rented together or individually depending on the needs of the event.

“We are really excited to make this space available to the public,” Teton County Fair and Fairgrounds Manager Rachel Grimes said. “Everything is new and very thoughtfully designed, and offers more space and amenities than what was previously available.”

For more information on the new Teton County Fairgrounds Community Building and/or apply to rent space, click HERE.