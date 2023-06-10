FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes hired a new Director for the Tribal Department of Energy (TDOE), Yvette Towersap, effective May 30, 2023.

“I am excited to work to advance the TDOE programs and ensure successful relationships,” Towersap said. “I look forward to learning more about the programs, the entities and working on DOE issues.”

Yvette has more than 20 years of experience in governmental relations, including tribal consultation, communications, and advocacy, for tribal policy issues and concerns. With her past seven years of experience as a policy analyst, she can work effectively and collaboratively to address the relationships that revolve around the Idaho National Lab, the Department of Energy and associated programs.

Yvette has a Bachelor’s in Anthropology from Idaho State University, a Masters in Environmental Law from Vermont Law School, and earned a second Masters in US History from the University of Utah. Over the years, she has successfully achieved major accomplishments by working with federal and state agencies to work with the Tribes on various issues including treaty rights protection, environmental, natural resource, health care, education, social services, legislative bills and administrative issues.

“I am grateful that Yvette is stepping into this new role, said Elese Teton, Executive Director for the Tribes. “Her educational achievements and experience with the Tribes make her a valuable asset to the organization.”