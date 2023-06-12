BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bannock County Planning and Development is implementing a new software to make it easier for contractors and developers to apply for building and zoning permits.

The new software went live on Monday, June 12 HERE.

“We believe this will be a more efficient way to conduct our permitting process and we’re excited to see this go live,” Planning and Development office Assistant Director Tristan Bourquin said. “We ran a beta test and got feedback from some of our regular permit applicants to make this transition run smoothly, but we always welcome more feedback.”

Contractors, developers, surveyors and do-it-yourselfers will be able to apply for residential dwelling permits, accessory structures, commercial buildings, variances, floodplain development permits, subdivisions, conditional use permits and more through this new software.

All permit applications will remain accessible online with a few additional features, including a parcel viewer map. Additional features will become available over the next several months as staff continue to implement the new software.

Those who have a current application in process will be able to continue working through the old permitting portal until further notice. Any new applications will be submitted through the newly implemented portal.

The Planning and Development staff is asking for feedback on the new system during the transition period. Users are asked to complete a survey, located on the website at bannockcounty.us/planning.

Step-by-step instructions for creating a login and an application are available on the Planning and Development website.