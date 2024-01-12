Blizzard conditions continue with 35 mph and more wind through 5pm today. We have temperatures dropping through the morning as we’ve hit our highs already in the mid 20’s early. Afternoon temperatures will only be in the mid teens with continuing WSW winds along the front. Some clearing from the northerly flow we’re receiving and arctic air slams into the region and the rest of the country.

Wind Chill Warning for a upper valley and central mountain areas plus the southeastern highlands beginning tonight at 8pm through Saturday morning at 9am. Blizzard conditions are still likely with warnings possible as well into tomorrow morning.

Lows tonight will be below zero and additional wind carried us to around 25 to 30 below zero making for dangerous temperatures on skin. Highs Saturday will be in the teens and continued subzero lows for the weekend. Snow chance zoom back in tomorrow night and increase by Sunday.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather