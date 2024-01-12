IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho is introducing its new exhibit, A Life in the Wild.

This new exhibit features classic nature and wildlife photographs taken by Thomas D. Mangelsen.

Manglesen was named the 2011 Conservation Photographer of the Year by Nature’s Best Photography. This placed his work in the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History’s permanent collection. He has received several other awards and recognitions.

This is the first time this traveling exhibit has been in Idaho Falls in six or seven years.

Mangelsen does not use editing programs on his photos. He often waited hours, weeks and even several days just to capture the right moment of wildlife.

Many picture were taken in “sometimes very freezing environments or very dangerous environments with these extremely wild animals,” said the museum’s Communications Director Chloe O’Laughlin.

Many of Mengelsen’s photos were taken in the Yellowstone area.

“We are excited because…it really highlights the beautiful place that we live,” said the museum’s Executive Director Alexa Stanger.

A Life in the Wild was supposed to open on Jan. 11, but was postponed due to weather conditions. It is now open to the public until March 30.

Mangelsen will be at the museum on Jan. 20 at 7:00 p.m. He will be available to sign his books.

For more information about A Life in the Wild and to buy tickets, visit theartmuseum.org.