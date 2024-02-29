Quick blitz of snow as we begin to stir up conditions today – more clouds ahead of a major low and the snow and rain and wind coming. We have gusty winds and increasing chances of snow into the night and across the region tomorrow mixed with rain. and Sdaturday is tracking to be the main weather threat with several inches of snow possible into the valley and feet of snow in high mountains. Temperatures will be above average today, in the 40’s, however, that’s the warm before the storm, and snow making temps overnight start the return of winter late Friday and Saturday through the day. Then continued snow chances Sunday and lingering into the week. Blowing snow and drifts and high winds will make travel difficult.

Temps will plummet after the snow with lows in the teens and single digits and slight shower chances as he level off to seasonal temps in the 30’s next week. Stay weather aware with the winds ahead of and during the snow.