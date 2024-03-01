Unsettled weather, with even some thundersnow, with the front becoming stalled this afternoon bringing more snow the the valley. The atmospheric river feeding hasn’t disappointed with several inches of snow continuing into tonight and tomorrow. Winter weather advisory for the Snake River Plain and winter storm warning for the highlands and mountains. Winds can gust 30-50 mph and there will be instances of blowing snow and low visibility. That also makes snow totals difficult. Please share you observations with us on the free KIFI First Alert Weather app. Make sure you look for KIFI, our call letters, then the first alert app logo. It’s local and free and connected to us. You’ll need it this weekend.

Highs forecast to push the upper 30’s and that supports the possibility of some slush, but with the system slowing and warm winds, the convection potential is there for an angry sound this afternoon. Thundersnow and then more snow likely tonight and into Saturday. We’re seeing 1-3 inches already today at the station, and probably more totals like that tonight and again tomorrow.

We’re talking about multiple feet of snow in the mountains. Check the avalanche forecast before sledding.

With snow chances into Sunday, coverage will be consistent and temps wobble tonight into the 20’s and back to low 30’s tomorrow and Sunday. Timing, as we’ve talked about, makes the slow down on this storm and the waves coming through messy. We are expecting a surge of cold air after this thing gets a hitch in its giddy-up and we drop to teens and tweens by Sunday/Monday night. Single digits in the mountains.

Chief Meteorologist Michael Coats will have an updated forecast tonight at 5, travel safe and enjoy the weekend. Download our apps and watch everywhere .

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather