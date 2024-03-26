NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police officer was shot and killed Monday during a traffic stop, the city’s mayor said. Mayor Eric Adams announced the slaying to reporters at a hospital in Queens. Police said the shooting happened just before 5:50 p.m. in the Far Rockaway section of Queens. The officer was approaching the vehicle when he was shot beneath his bullet-resistant vest. Officers returned fire and wounded one of the people in the vehicle. The wounded officer was taken to an area hospital but could not be saved, officials said.

