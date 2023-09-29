NEW YORK (AP) — One of New York’s wettest days in decades has left the metropolitan area stunned and swamped. Heavy rainfall on Friday knocked out several subway and commuter rail lines, stranded drivers on highways, flooded basements and shuttered a terminal at LaGuardia Airport for hours. Some 8.65 inches of rain had fallen at John F. Kennedy Airport by nightfall. The National Weather Service says Friday’s weather broke the airport’s rainfall record for any September day. More downpours were expected Saturday. The deluge came two years after the remnants of Hurricane Ida dumped record-breaking rain on the Northeast and killed at least 13 people in New York City.

By JAKE OFFENHARTZ, BOBBY CAINA CALVAN and JENNIFER PELTZ Associated Press

