ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s budget season has begun. Democrats who control the state Senate and Assembly have released their budget proposals for the year, setting up potential battles with Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office over education funding and income taxes. The spending plans mark the start of the state’s budget negotiations, a process that will play out behind closed doors between the governor, Senate leader and Assembly speaker ahead of the budget’s April 1 due date. Hochul said she thought the budget could be wrapped up on time this year, appearing keen to avoid the kind of intraparty squabble that delayed it last year when she sparred with lawmakers over a housing plan and a change to bail laws.

BY MAYSOON KHAN and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE Associated Press

