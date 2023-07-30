By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — New Zealand picked up an unwanted record by becoming the first host nation knocked out of the Women’s World Cup group stages, after its 0-0 draw against Switzerland on Sunday.

With Norway thrashing the Philippines in the other Group A game, the Football Ferns needed to beat its Swiss opponents to secure a place in the last 16 but was unable to find a breakthrough.

In front of an excited crowd at the Dunedin Stadium, New Zealand struggled to get to grips with a cagey match and failed to create many chances on goal.

The results on Sunday mean Switzerland go through as the group winners, with Norway progressing as the runner-up ahead of New Zealand on goal difference.

