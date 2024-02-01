WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand police are investigating alleged death threats made against referees involved the Rugby World Cup in France last year. The acting director of the National Criminal Investigations Group, Detective Inspector Stuart Mills, has confirmed three complaints have been received from World Rugby about death threats against referees and match officials allegedly made from New Zealand.

