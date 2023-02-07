MOAB, Utah (KIFI) – A new photo of Gabby Petito was released Tuesday by the law firm representing her family.

The photo shows injuries to her face sustained before she and boyfriend Brian Laundrie were stopped by police in Moab.

According to the law firm, cuts and bruises were visible when they were stopped for questioning near Arches National Park on August 21, 2021.

The photo was a selfie taken on August 12 which was approximately the time Moab Police took a 9-1-1 call from a witness who reported seeing Laundrie strike Petito.

The officers decided not to make an arrest chalking the situation up to a “mental health crisis” and separated the couple for the night.

The family filed a $50 million negligence lawsuit against the Moab Police Department.