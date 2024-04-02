IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A school bus in Fort Hall goes up in flames, plans for a new intersection in Rexburg and Daybells jury selection begins. These are just a few things you should know this morning.
- Jury selection is underway for the Chad Daybell trial.
Much of yesterday’s questioning centered around whether the members of the jury pool were capable of being unbiased and impartial. Especially considering the media coverage of the case, and that the death penalty is on the table.
The goal of these proceedings is to select 12 jurors and six alternates who can fairly try the case.
- A local school bus is a complete loss after a fire in Fort Hall.
The Fort Hall Fire Department was called out to Siphon and Truckersville Road last night.
Everyone was able to make it off the bus without injury.
They were able to put it out in about 20 minutes.
- The Idaho Transportation Department is holding an open house today to share construction plans and closures at two interchanges on US-20 in Rexburg.
Early work on the interchanges has already begun.
Tonight’s open house will be held at Madison High School from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
