IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) –

The search continues for an inmate who walked away from his job at a community re-entry center in Idaho Falls. 48-year-old Daniel Eugene Palmer was last seen at a job site around 8 a.m. yesterday. Palmer is white, six-foot-one, 225 pounds, with brown hair, and green eyes. He was seen wearing a dark blue button-up shirt, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes. He may be driving a stolen black 2010 Honda Accord. For more on this story click here

Bryan Koherber is expected to be back in court this afternoon. His defense will be bringing in an expert witness to help support their motion for a change of venue. They believe they will have trouble finding an unbiased jury to try the case. Kohberger is facing first-degree murder charges for the deaths of 4 University of Idaho students in November 2022. For our complete Kohberger coverage of this story click here

Three more jurors are needed to reach their pool of 50 to move into the peremptory strikes phase of Chad Daybell’s murder trial. If they get enough jurors today, then the peremptory challenges could begin tomorrow. For our complete Daybell coverage click here